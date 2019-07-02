Royals' Hunter Dozier: On base three times in loss

Dozier went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in Monday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Dozier reached base three times but it wasn't nearly enough as the Royals would lose 11-4. He's now hitting .231/.318/.462 in 10 games since returning from a side injury.

