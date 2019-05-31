Royals' Hunter Dozier: Out Friday

Dozier (chest) isn't starting Friday's game against the Rangers, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Dozier departed Thursday's matchup with right-sided thorax tightness, though the Royals have yet to provide an additional update on his condition. With Dozier on the bench, Cheslor Cuthbert draws the start at the hot corner and will hit sixth.

