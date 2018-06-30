Dozier is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners, Mike Swanson of the Kansas City Royals reports.

Dozier has started 22 of the Royals last 23 games, but will head to the bench Saturday with Lucas Duda starting at first base and Rosell Herrera serving as designated hitter. Dozier is finishing up a terrible April in which he slashed .193/.247/.337 with three home runs in 83 at-bats.