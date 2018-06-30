Royals' Hunter Dozier: Out of lineup Saturday
Dozier is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners, Mike Swanson of the Kansas City Royals reports.
Dozier has started 22 of the Royals last 23 games, but will head to the bench Saturday with Lucas Duda starting at first base and Rosell Herrera serving as designated hitter. Dozier is finishing up a terrible April in which he slashed .193/.247/.337 with three home runs in 83 at-bats.
More News
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Launches three-run homer•
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Hits third homer in loss•
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Acting as primary first baseman•
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Summoned to majors, starting Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...