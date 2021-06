Dozier went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Angels.

Monday was his first multi-hit effort since May 4, although he also missed two weeks with a concussion. Dozier has hit safely in six of the last nine games, but his season slash line remains poor at .162/.230/.378 through 161 plate appearances. He's added seven home runs, 19 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base.