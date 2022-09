Dozier went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Mariners.

Dozier produced RBI singles in the second and sixth innings. This was his third multi-hit effort in his last four games, a solid rebound after he went just 3-for-33 in his first 13 contests in September. The utility man is up to a .240/.298/.387 slash line with 39 RBI, 49 runs scored, 11 home runs and four stolen bases through 124 games this year.