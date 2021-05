Dozier was placed on the 7-day injured list between games of Friday's doubleheader, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

A frightening collision with Jose Abreu on a popup in the matinee left Dozier with neck discomfort, a bruise quad and evidently concussion symptoms (the 7-day IL is specifically for players with concussion symptoms). Kelvin Gutierrez was recalled in a corresponding move. Hanser Alberto is manning third base for the second game of the twin bill.