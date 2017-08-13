Dozier recently fractured his nose, but continues to play through the injury at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

It's been a wild campaign for the Royals' former first-round pick. Dozier has played in just 15 minor-league games this season due in part to a strained oblique suffered in April, a fractured wrist sustained in June and -- on a brighter note -- the recent birth of his first child. Dozier, who made his MLB debut last year, will look to find his stride quickly while a September call-up remains a possibility.