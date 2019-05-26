Royals' Hunter Dozier: Posts four hits

Dozier went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 8-7 win over the Yankees on Sunday.

Dozier registered three singles and blasted a fastball to left center field off Domingo German to drive in two runs. He continues his impressive campaign, hitting .281/.360/.510 with four home runs over the last month.

