Dozier went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 7-3 win over Boston.

Sunday was just the seventh multi-hit effort in 54 games this year for Dozier. The 29-year-old was able to knock in a run with an RBI single in the sixth inning. Dozier is slashing just .157/.226/.335 with seven home runs, 21 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base across 208 plate appearances. He's taken over as the primary left fielder since Andrew Benintendi (ribs) went on the injured list, although Dozier started at first base Sunday.

