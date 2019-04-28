Dozier went 4-for-5 with two triples, a run scored and four RBI in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Angels.

He slotted in as the DH again in an effort to keep the strain on his sore back to a minimum, but Dozier ruined those plans with a lot of running around the bases, slugging a pair of two-run triples in the third and fifth innings. The performance pushed the 27-year-old's slash line up to a stunning .350/.442/.713 through 23 games with seven homers, 13 runs and 16 RBI.