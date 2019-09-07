Royals' Hunter Dozier: Reaches 25 homers

Dozier went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's win over the Marlins.

Dozier has now had multi-hit games on three straight days, going 8-for-11 over that stretch. He owns a .289/.362/.553 line on the season with 25 homers, a far cry from the .229/.278/.395 line with 11 homers he managed last season.

