Dozier went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and three runs scored in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Twins.

Dozier entered Sunday with just four hits in his last 20 at-bats, but was able to break out with a pair of doubles and two singles in the series finale against Minnesota. He reached base five times in total, scoring three of the Royals' four runs on the day. The first baseman will look to carry his momentum into Monday's game against the Cardinals