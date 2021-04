Dozier (thumb) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

He'll take a seat for the second straight game while he recovers from a bruised/swollen right thumb. Kansas City still seems to be viewing Dozier as day-to-day, but a trip to the injured list could grow more likely if he remains out of the lineup for Monday's series opener in Cleveland. Hanser Alberto is covering third base in place of Dozier on Sunday.