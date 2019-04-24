Royals' Hunter Dozier: Remains out Wednesday
Dozier remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
As expected, Dozier will be on the bench for a second straight day while he contends with back spasms. The Royals are optimistic that a few days of rest will resolve the issue, with Dozier targeting a return to the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Angels. Chris Owings will draw another start at the hot corner in Dozier's stead Wednesday.
