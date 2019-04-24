Dozier remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

As expected, Dozier will be on the bench for a second straight day while he contends with back spasms. The Royals are optimistic that a few days of rest will resolve the issue, with Dozier targeting a return to the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Angels. Chris Owings will draw another start at the hot corner in Dozier's stead Wednesday.