Royals' Hunter Dozier: Responsible for team's lone run

Dozier went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in Friday's loss to Cleveland.

Dozier tripled home a run in the sixth inning, but it would be the only run his team would score all night. The 28-year-old is hitting .286 with 22 home runs and 70 RBI over 106 games this season with Kansas City.

More News
Our Latest Stories