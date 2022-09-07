site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Resting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Dozier isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Cleveland.
Dozier is out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 0-for-8 with two strikeouts over the last three matchups. Nate Eaton will start in right field and bat sixth.
