Dozier (back) will bat cleanup as the designated hitter in Friday's game against the Angels.

Dozier was held out of the lineup the last two games with back spasms but will return to action following Thursday's scheduled off day. It remains unclear if the 27-year-old is truly limited or is just being eased back into action by the Royals. Dozier will look to maintain his hot bat as he is slashing .455/.556/.955 with six home runs in his last 13 games.