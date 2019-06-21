Royals' Hunter Dozier: Returns from injury
Dozier (side) was activated from the 10-day injured list on Friday.
Dozier hasn't played in a big-league game since May 30. He initially appeared to be on track for a minimum-length stay on the injured list but wound up requiring a brief rehab stint, in which he went 5-for-14 over three games for Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He'll return to his everyday role at third base and will look to continue his surprising breakout season and build on his .314/.398/.589 slash line.
