Royals' Hunter Dozier: Returns from injury

Dozier (side) was activated from the 10-day injured list on Friday.

Dozier hasn't played in a big-league game since May 30. He initially appeared to be on track for a minimum-length stay on the injured list but wound up requiring a brief rehab stint, in which he went 5-for-14 over three games for Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He'll return to his everyday role at third base and will look to continue his surprising breakout season and build on his .314/.398/.589 slash line.

More News
Our Latest Stories