Dozier (back) is starting at first base and hitting cleanup Thursday against the Twins, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Dozier is good to go after being scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to a sore back. The 27-year-old, who is hitting just .233/.283/.395 with nine homers through 88 games this season, will face southpaw Stephen Gonsalves in his return to action.