Royals' Hunter Dozier: Riding pine Thursday
Sep 15, 2022
Dozier isn't starting Thursday against the Twins.
Dozier has gone 0-for-16 with a run, a walk and seven strikeouts over his last eight games and will retreat to the bench for the fifth time in the last nine matchups. Kyle Isbel is starting in right field and batting eighth.
