Dozier isn't starting Wednesday against the White Sox, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Dozier started the last six games and hit .083 with a homer, a double, two RBI, a walk and eight strikeouts. He'll retreat to the bench while Kyle Isbel shifts to right field with Nick Pratto starting in left.
