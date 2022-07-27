Dozier isn't starting Wednesday against the Angels, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.
Dozier is resting after he went 4-for-16 with a double, two RBI, three walks and two strikeouts over the last five games. MJ Melendez is starting in right field while Cam Gallagher takes over behind the plate.
