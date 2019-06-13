Royals' Hunter Dozier: Scheduled for BP
Manager Ned Yost said Dozier (side) will begin taking batting practice Friday in Minnesota, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Yost didn't rule out the possibility of Dozier returning from the injured list without going out on a rehab assignment, though whether that happens will likely depend on how the third baseman responds to his upcoming BP sessions. Either way, it sounds like Dozier is inching closer to rejoining the Royals.
