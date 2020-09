Dozier went 3-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and three runs scored Sunday against the Pirates.

Dozier delivered the big blow against Dovydas Neverauskas in the sixth frame to club his sixth homer of the season. It was his first long ball since since Sept. 3, and he had collected only eight hits in his past 37 at-bats prior to Sunday's effort. Overall, Dozier has managed a .261/.384/.461 line with 26 runs scored and 12 RBI across 138 plate appearances.