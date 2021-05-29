Dozier (concussion) went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Friday's 8-3 win over Minnesota.

The 29-year-old was able to score both times he got on base in Friday's contest. Dozier missed two weeks after a collision with the White Sox's Jose Abreu. Dozier has had a rough start to the season with a .144/.211/.339 slash line with five home runs, 14 RBI, 12 runs scored and a stolen base in 128 plate appearances. He should see near-everyday playing time going forward, although Kelvin Gutierrez could challenge him at third base and Jorge Soler could do the same in right field.