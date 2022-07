Dozier is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Houston.

With MJ Melendez getting a day off behind the plate and serving as the Royals' designated hitter, Dozier will move to the bench while Vinnie Pasquantino picks up the start at first base. Dozier had been included in the lineup in each of Kansas City's previous three contests, going 4-for-11 with a home run, a double, a walk and five RBI.