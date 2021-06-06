site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sits Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dozier is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Twins.
Dozier will get his first breather since being activated from the injured list May 28. Edward Olivares will start in right field as Kelvin Gutierrez mans the hot corner.
