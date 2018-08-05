Dozier is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins.

Dozier is on the bench for the second day in a row and the fourth time in the Royals' last six games, indicating he's no longer viewed as the top option at third base. Those duties appear to have fallen to Rosell Herrera, who has seen most of his action at the hot corner of late after he was pushed out of a regular role in the outfield following the acquisition of Brett Phillips from the Brewers prior to the trade deadline.