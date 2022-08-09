Dozier is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader with the White Sox.
Dozier will get a breather in Tuesday's matinee after he went 3-for-16 with a double and two runs scored in the team's four-game series versus the Red Sox. Bobby Witt will slide over to the hot corner while Michael Massey enters the lineup at second base and bats sixth in Game 1.
