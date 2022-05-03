Dozier is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

He'll sit for the second time in three games as the Royals clear a spot in the lineup at designated hitter for recent call-up MJ Melendez, who will make his MLB debut Tuesday. Dozier still looks to be fairly secure in an everyday role, but his underwhelming .680 OPS on the season may put him at risk of losing out on at-bats if he's unable to show dramatic improvement in his subsequent starts.