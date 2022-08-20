site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-hunter-dozier-sitting-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sitting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dozier will be on the bench Saturday against the Rays, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.
Dozier returned from the paternity list Thursday and started a pair of games, going 1-for-8 with a pair of strikeouts. He's hitting just .136/.186/.212 over his last 17 games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read