Royals' Hunter Dozier: Slugs 16th home run

Dozier went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer and two walks in Thursday's extra-innings loss to Cleveland.

For the second time in less than a week, Dozier victimized Adam Plutko with a first-inning home run to stake the Royals to an early lead. The hit extended his on-base streak to 12 games, during which he has hit .333 (15-for-45) with three homers and 10 runs batted in. On the season, Dozier is slashing .286/.373/.542 with 16 long balls and 55 RBI in 343 plate appearances.