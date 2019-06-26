Royals' Hunter Dozier: Slugs game-winning grand slam

Dozier went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Tuesday's 8-6 win over Cleveland.

The 27-year-old played hero in this one, taking Cleveland closer Brand Hand deep in the ninth inning to flip the script on what had been a 6-3 deficit coming into the frame. Dozier's now gone yard twice in his last three games and is quickly returning to his pre-injury form, slashing .302/.387/.585 on the year with 13 homers and 42 RBI in 57 games.

