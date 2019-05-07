Dozier went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Astros.

He took Gerrit Cole deep in the fourth inning for his ninth homer of the year, and his second in as many games. Dozier hasn't missed a beat since sitting out two games with a sore back in late April, hitting safely in 10 of the last 11 games, and he now sports a dazzling .348/.448/.688 slash line through 32 contests.

