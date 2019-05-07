Royals' Hunter Dozier: Slugs ninth homer
Dozier went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Astros.
He took Gerrit Cole deep in the fourth inning for his ninth homer of the year, and his second in as many games. Dozier hasn't missed a beat since sitting out two games with a sore back in late April, hitting safely in 10 of the last 11 games, and he now sports a dazzling .348/.448/.688 slash line through 32 contests.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal