Royals' Hunter Dozier: Smacks 26th homer

Dozier went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and double Thursday against the White Sox.

Dozier took Lucas Giolito deep in the sixth inning for his 26th homer of the season. He's now recorded at least one hit in eight of 10 games since Sept. 1, also scoring seven runs in that span. For the campaign, he's maintained a .291/.363/.554 line across 523 plate appearances.

