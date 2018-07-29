Dozier went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday in the loss to New York.

Dozier launched a solo homer over the right-field fence in the seventh inning, but the Yankees would take the series finale, 6-3. Prior to homering Sunday, the 26-year-old third baseman hadn't gone deep since June 23 vs. Houston. Dozier sits with an unimpressive .207 average and 14 RBI through 57 games this season.