Royals' Hunter Dozier: Smacks solo homer

Dozier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Indians.

Dozier took Adam Plutko deep in the first inning to record his 15th home run of the season. After struggling for most of the past month since being activated off the injured list, Dozier now has two home runs in his past five starts and has also put together an eight-game hitting streak. Overall, Dozier is hitting .290/.370/.548 across 324 plate appearances on the season.

