Dozier went 2-for-5 with a triple, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's 8-6 loss to Cleveland.

His seventh-inning blast off James Karinchak capped the scoring on the night for the Royals. Dozier has gone yard in back-to-back games and has all four of his homers (plus 10 of his 13 RBI) on the year over the last 11 contests, but he's hitting only .195 (8-for-41) during that stretch.