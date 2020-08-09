Dozier, who was activated from the COVID-19 injured list earlier Sunday, will start at first base and bat cleanup in the Royals' series finale versus the Twins.

Unsurprisingly, the Royals will waste no time returning Dozier to a prominent spot in the lineup as he steps in for his 2020 debut. While he'll be filling in for Ryan O'Hearn (shin) at first base Sunday, Dozier is expected to see the bulk of his action in right field, which will free up slugger Jorge Soler to serve as the Royals' everyday designated hitter.