Dozier went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Monday's 5-4 loss to the White Sox.

That's now five straight games with multiple hits for the 27-year-old, who also has three of his four homers on the year in his last six contests. Dozier's hot streak has pushed his slash line up to .300/.379/.580 through 14 games, a performance he seems unlikely to sustain given his .702 career OPS.