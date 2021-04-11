Dozier was removed from Sunday's win over the White Sox in the ninth inning since his thumb was still bothering him, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Dozier had returned to the starting lineup in the past few games, and manager Mike Matheny said that the 29-year-old was a "full go" following Tuesday's off day. However, Hanser Alberto pinch hit for Dozier in the ninth inning, and Matheny revealed that Dozier's removal was due to his thumb issue. Prior to his departure, Dozier went 0-for-2 with a walk and one strikeout against the White Sox. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact Dozier's availability for Monday's series opener against the Angels.