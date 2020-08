Dozier went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, one RBI, a stolen base and a walk during Saturday's 9-6 win over the White Sox.

The 29-year-old has now reached base in seven straight contests, going 8-for-26 with three doubles, 10 runs and seven walks during that stretch. Dozier has a .259/.403/.466 slash line with three homers, 15 runs, eight RBI and two stolen bases through 17 games.