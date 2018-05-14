Dozier was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports. He is starting at first base and hitting ninth against the Rays, according to Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com.

With Lucas Duda (foot) landing on the disabled list, Dozier will join the Royals for the first time all season and immediately slot into the lineup as the team's starting first baseman. The 26-year-old prospect, who is hitting .254/.385/.339 through 35 games with the Storm Chasers this season, could settle in as the Royals' primary first baseman while Duda is sidelined if he holds his own.