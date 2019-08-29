Royals' Hunter Dozier: Swats 23rd homer

Dozier went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and another RBI in Wednesday's win over the A's.

Dozier took Tanner Roark deep with a two-run homer in the third inning to tie the game at 2-2. The long ball was Dozier's first in over two weeks. The 28-year-old then tacked on another run with an RBI single in the seventh to help boost Kansas City to the win. Overall this season, Dozier leads the Royals with a .359 on-base percentage while batting .282 with 23 home runs and 73 RBI.