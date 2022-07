Dozier went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk and three RBI in a 7-4 win against the Astros on Wednesday.

Dozier hit a two-run home run off Cristian Javier in the first inning and notched another RBI with a double in the third. The veteran has a modest six-game hitting streak going, and he's hitting .391 (9-for-23) with a pair of homers and eight RBI over that stretch.