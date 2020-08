Dozier went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 7-2 win over the Twins.

His two-run shot in the seventh inning only padded the Royals' big lead, but it was Dozier's third homer in the last five games. The 29-year-old is still only hitting .219 since joining the lineup Aug. 9, but his .359 OBP and .500 SLG better reflect how dialed in he is at the plate right now.