Dozier is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

Dozier, who rejoined the Royals on Thursday following a stint on the paternity list, made three starts during the team's four-game series in Tampa Bay over the weekend and went 1-for-12 with four strikeouts. Rookie Drew Waters will pick up his first career MLB start in right field Monday while Dozier retreats to the bench for the day game.