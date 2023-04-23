site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Takes seat Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Dozier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Dozier gets a rest after going 3-for-5 and driving in three runs against the Angels on Saturday. Matt Duffy will man the hot corner and hit seventh with Dozier out of the lineup.
