Dozier is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.

Manager Ned Yost wanted to create room in the lineup for the lefty-hitting Lucas Duda with righty Spencer Turnbull on the mound for Detroit, so Dozier finds himself as the odd man out. The 27-year-old is off to a slow start to 2019, recording just one hit over his first 13 at-bats.