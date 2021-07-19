Dozier went 4-for-4 with two doubles in Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Orioles.

Dozier was responsible for four of the six total hits the Royals had for the day but didn't have much to show for it with his club having been shut out. The 29-year-old has been seeing the ball well lately, as he's slashing .333/.383/.519 with a homer, four RBI, seven runs scored and a 4:16 BB:K over his last 15 games. However, he's struggled mightily for the year, hitting just .192/.259/.362 with eight homers, 26 RBI, 27 runs scored and a 22:84 BB:K over 290 plate appearances.